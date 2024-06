A fire has broken out in a Dunedin apartment block.

Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene of the fire in a three-storey apartment building on Heriot Row after it was reported about 8.50am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Dunedin, Roslyn and Willowbank are in attendance, with a St Kilda crew on its way.

“Everybody is out of the building and accounted for,” she said.

Police assisted Fenz with traffic management in the area.