Emergency services rush to extinguish large house fire in Dannemora, east Auckland

NZ Herald
Emergency services battle a blaze in the east Auckland suburb of Dannemora. Photo / Alex Burton

Emergency services are rushing to extinguish a large blaze in the east Auckland suburb of Dannemora.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed they were made aware of the fire around 11.57am and responded with six fire appliances.

FENZ arrived to a large two-storey residential dwelling on Eynsham Court well involved in fire.

The Herald understands that all residents have been accounted for and there are no injuries.

“We are currently still in attendance fighting the blaze but have it under control to one property,” said FENZ.

