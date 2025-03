Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

Emergency services have rushed to one of Canterbury’s largest rivers this afternoon after reports of a boat overturning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they responded to an “incident” on the Waimakariri River, reported about 4.40pm.

Two ambulances, one operations manager and a rapid response unit attended but were stood down by a rescue helicopter.

“We’re currently with two patients and are waiting for an update on their condition.”