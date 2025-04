Hato Hone St John sent a rapid response unit, ambulance and an operations manager to the scene of a workplace incident in Kenmure, Dunedin. Photo / RNZ / Robin Martin

By RNZ

Emergency services are responding to reports of a workplace incident in Dunedin.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was alerted shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday to the incident in Kenmure.

Crews from Lookout Point and Roslyn were sent.

Hato Hone St John said a rapid response unit, ambulance and an operations manager were sent to the scene, but referred any further questions to police.