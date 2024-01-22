Emergency services are responding to an incident in Auckland's Meadowbank, where a person has died after being struck by a train. Photo / NZME

A person has been killed in a train incident in Auckland and commuters are being told to expect long delays.

Police said a person was hit by a train near Manapau St at 8.40am.

Trains in the area have been stopped due to the incident.

Auckland Transport said to expect delays and cancellations to the Eastern Line services due to an emergency services incident near Meadowbank.

“No trains will be running between Britomart [and] Ōtāhuhu. Trains will only operate between Manukau [and] Ōtāhuhu. Scheduled buses accepting paper tickets [and] Hop cards.”

A northern fire communications spokesman confirmed they had three fire trucks responding to the incident.

They received a report at 8.39am from ambulance services and referred all other inquiries to St John.

A passenger on the eastern line service train to Britomart said the incident appears to involve a pedestrian.

“The train is currently not moving and waiting for train incident team, they are saying,” the passenger told the Herald.

Another witness says he can see several police officers inspecting the train tracks for about an 80m distance.

