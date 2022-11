Emergency services are responding to a truck and car crash on Settlers Rd near the intersection of Wharepapa Rd in Reporoa. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding a serious crash between Taupō and Rotorua this morning.

The crash, between a car and a truck, was on Settlers Rd near the intersection with Wharepapa Rd in Reporoa.

A police spokesperson said the road will be closed for several hours and diversions will be in place.

“Police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.”