FENZ, police and ambulance services are currently at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are at the scene after a helicopter crashed at Kai Iwi near Whanganui.

The incident happened just after 8am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said police and ambulance services were also in attendance.

“It looks like there is no entrapment,” the spokesperson said.

A Police spokesperson said they were alerted about 8am to reports of a helicopter with engine difficulties near Kai Iwi.

“The pilot has made an emergency landing in farmland and has no life-threatening injuries. CAA will be investigating.”