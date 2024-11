Firefighters attend a blaze in Ōtara this evening. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters attend a blaze in Ōtara this evening. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are responding to a large blaze in the Auckland suburb of Ōtara this evening.

It’s understood a preschool on Everitt Rd is on fire.

Photos on social media show thick dark smoke coming from the burning building.

Local store owner Sanjay Patel said emergency services are on the scene.