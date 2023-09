Breaking news world

Emergency services are responding to reports of an incident involving a helicopter in the Far North.

The incident occurred at Whangaroa about 3.20pm.

Whangaroa local told the Herald a helicopter had got into trouble taking off and ended up “on its side”.

Police were on the scene and it’s understood ambulance staff are attending to the occupants.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said the agency is investigating.

More to come