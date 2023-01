Emergency services are responding to an incident at Tāwharanui Peninsula north of Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to an incident at Tāwharanui Peninsula north of Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to an emergency incident north of Auckland.

St John Ambulance has sent two helicopters and two ambulances to Takatu Rd, Tāwharanui.

Police said: “There is no indication of the patient’s status at the moment. We will let you know when we know more.”

- More to come.