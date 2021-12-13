Emergency services responding to dozens of callouts as heavy rain sparks flooding in Manawatū

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they have responsed 35 call-outs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency service crews in the Manawatū are responding to dozens of call-outs tonight as the region is hit by heavy rain and flooding.

A police spokesperson said they have received "several reports" of flooding in the Rangitīkei and Manawatū districts, including central Feilding.

Manawatū District Council said Fire and Emergency crews are responding to calls from people requiring assistance at their homes.

A welfare centre has been set up in Feilding for those affected by flooding at St Johns Parish Hall.

"Our reticulation team are out clearing drains where possible."

The council is asking residents to "stay home and don't go out sight-seeing". In an update, just after 9pm the Council said the Feilding Countdown had closed for the evening.

There is currently also flooding on Lethbridge St.

A Rangitikei District Council spokeswoman said Civil Defence were currently on site at flooding in the town of Hunterville.

"Some of it has been pretty bad - crews were having trouble getting through it."

Rangitīkei District Council is warning Turakina River levels are projected to rise overnight and it is closely monitoring them.

"We will monitor this overnight and tomorrow and issue any updates that are needed," the spokeswoman said.

A police spokesperson said there was also flooding on SH1 at Hunterville near Mt Curl Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey said the service had responded to more than 35 call-outs across Feilding.

Crews were responding from Feilding, Bunnythorpe and the Palmerston North area.

Dempsey said the council have set up a welfare centre at St John hall in Fielding.

"At this stage we are basically waiting for the rain to stop and then we will be able to assess what further action we can take."

Two homes in Hunterville are currently threatened by floodwater, and a third has been evacuated, a council spokesperson said.

Contractors have arrived at the properties with around 500 sandbags.

State Highway 1 in Hunterville has also been closed to all traffic except four-wheel-drives, the council says.

MetService have issued a heavy rain watch for regions in the lower North Island including Whanganui and Manawatū. The watch has been issued from 9pm December 13 to 7am December 14.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said warm days and humid nights are set to continue as a northerly flow pulls warm, moist sub-tropical air down over the country.

"These humid air masses are quite dynamic and can hold a lot of moisture, therefore producing significant rainfall rates. We are already seeing pulses of heavy rain affecting the upper North Island," Rossiter said.

Heavy rain warnings and watches remain in force for parts of the North Island, and northwest Tasman.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.