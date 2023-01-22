Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

One person seriously injured in aeroplane crash at Oxford, Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a light aeroplane crash in rural Canterbury. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured in a light aeroplane crash in rural Canterbury.

Police believe a passenger was seriously injured after the plane landed short of a runway on Browns Rd, Oxford, about 40km from Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent three crews to the scene about 2.40pm.

A Fenz spokesperson said a crew from Oxford was already at the scene, a grass aerodrome, and was helping police and ambulance with the response.

No one was reported trapped after the incident.

St John ambulance and police have been approached for comment.


