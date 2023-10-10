Emergency services respond to serious water incident in Southland

Emergency services were called to Lake Monowai, a large lake in the southern part of Fiordland National Park. Image / Google Maps

A serious water incident in Southland has seen at least one patient being treated, St John Ambulance has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Lake Monowai, a large lake in the southern part of Fiordland National Park shortly after lunchtime.

Three St John units were sent to the accident and treated one patient who did not require transportation.

A helicopter was dispatched in response to the accident, fire crews from Blackmount were also called.

Lake Monowai is advertised by the Department of Conservation as providing “off the beaten track” tramping, hunting, boating and fishing.

