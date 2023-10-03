Emergency services have responded to a serious crash near Pātea. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a crash between a truck and two cars on State Highway 3 near Pātea.

The crash near the intersection with O’Reilly Rd was reported to police at 1.25pm on Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John responded with three ambulances, a helicopter, a Primary Response in Medical Emergencies (PRIME) practitioner and two rapid response vehicles.

One person in a moderate condition was taken by ambulance to Hāwera Hospital.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified and the road was expected to remain closed until at least 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said there was no suitable detour available.

Motorists are asked to delay travel where possible.

