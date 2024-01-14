Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Emergency services respond to ‘serious’ crash on SH2 in Bay of Plenty, several injuries

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash on SH2 in the Bay of Plenty last night.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the collision on Waioeka Rd around 7.18pm.

“Initial indications suggest several people have been injured,” police said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

“Diversions will be in place for some time,” said police.

NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi said SH2 Waioeka Gorge was closed due to the crash.

“Delay your journey or consider using an alternative route,” it advised.

