Emergency services respond to serious crash in Taranaki, section of SH3 closed

NZ Herald
State Highway 3 near Inglewood is closed due to a crash. Photo / File

Emergency services in Taranaki are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 3.

Police received reports of the two-vehicle crash on the motorway which doubles as Mountain Rd near Inglewood at around 8.15am.

“Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed between Dudley Rd Upper and Durham Rd Upper.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstance of the crash are under way.


