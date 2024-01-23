Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Emergency services are responding to an “active and ongoing” incident that is believed to involve chemicals in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert.

Police said they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) with an incident on Mount Albert Rd, which was reported to Police around 12.45pm.

A photo from a Herald reporter at the scene shows the Fenz Hazmat command unit outside the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) plant and food research facility.

Fenz told the Herald crews were alerted through a fire alarm activation, and the incident is believed to involve chemicals.

Six pumps, three aerials and three specialist appliances are in attendance, said Fenz.

A Herald reporter said there were four fire trucks and the hazmat truck and on site.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said: “This is an active and ongoing incident ... and we currently have one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager on the scene.”

There were four fire trucks and the hazmat truck on site. Photo / Nicholas Jones

