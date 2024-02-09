Voyager 2023 media awards
Emergency services respond to crash in central Whanganui

Whanganui Chronicle
The crash occurred around 1.15pm today. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a crash at the intersection of Glasgow and Gloucester streets in Central Whanganui.

The incident occurred around 1.15pm today.

One ambulance responded to the incident, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

“Our ambulance officers have treated two patients in a minor condition at the scene.

“They did not need to go to hospital.”


A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two Whanganui crews were in attendance.

“No persons were trapped and the scene was left to ambulance and police.”

