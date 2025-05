NZ drug markets shift online, Covid-born kids face school challenges, and Trump meets Saudi leaders on visit to Middle East.

14 May, 2025 04:54 AM Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a suspected bull attack on a rural property in Canterbury this afternoon.

The Herald understands a person was attacked by a bull and has been seriously injured.

A rescue helicopter and several Hato Hone St John staff are attending the scene in Oxford, Canterbury.

St John said it was notified of an incident on Domain Rd, Oxford, at 3.15pm.

A first response unit, one ambulance, one helicopter and one operations manager attended.