A person has been pulled from the water at Sunkist Bay, Beachlands.

A person has been pulled from the water by emergency services at an east Auckland beach.

The man is in moderate condition and has received medical treatment.

An eyewitness reported seeing a person fishing in the water who was “swept out” at Sunkist Bay, Beachlands.

Coastguard Howick responded to the rock fisherman in the water approximately 150m off Beachlands and arrived on the scene around 1:17pm.

“Fortunately, the fisherman was wearing a lifejacket, enabling them to stay afloat until we arrived.