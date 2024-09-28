Advertisement
Emergency services respond to Auckland beach water incident

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
A person has been pulled from the water at Sunkist Bay, Beachlands.

A person has been pulled from the water by emergency services at an east Auckland beach.

The man is in moderate condition and has received medical treatment.

An eyewitness reported seeing a person fishing in the water who was “swept out” at Sunkist Bay, Beachlands.

Coastguard Howick responded to the rock fisherman in the water approximately 150m off Beachlands and arrived on the scene around 1:17pm.

“Fortunately, the fisherman was wearing a lifejacket, enabling them to stay afloat until we arrived.

“Our volunteers provided care for mild hypothermia while waiting for Hato Hone St John back at shore.

“This man’s experience is a reminder if you’re planning on fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket because it could help save your life if you find yourself in the water,” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John responded with one first response unit and one ambulance to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition at the scene,” a St John spokesperson said.

