Emergency services rescue seven people from Waiheke Island boat fire

Police removed seven people from the vessel, and took them back to be assessed by St John.

Police removed seven people from the vessel, and took them back to be assessed by St John.

Fire and Emergency NZ have rescued seven people after their boat caught fire in Ōneroa Bay, Waiheke Island, this afternoon.

A Fenz spokesperson said they received a call just after 5:30pm about a boat on fire off Waiheke Island.

“The fire service sent crews on Coastguard and Police boats to assist. Police removed seven people from the vessel, and took them back to be assessed by St John.

“They currently have fire crews, dampening down hot spots and making sure the fire is extinguished.”

A Police spokesperson said they were notified at 5:50pm that the boat was on fire.

“All seven occupants were safely removed from the boat by Deodar, the Police Maritime Unit.”