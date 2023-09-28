The Church Bistro. Photo / Google Maps

The Herald understands there has been a sudden death at a Hahei restaurant this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were attending a sudden death on Hahei Beach Rd after being called there just before 8pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Herald understands the death occurred at the Church Bistro, a popular dining spot for tourists and locals.

The restaurant confirmed emergency services were on the scene, but declined to comment further when approached by the Herald.







