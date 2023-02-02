Emergency services are attending a serious two-vehicle collision on the Southern Motorway, northbound, close to Conifer Grove.

The northbound lanes are closed, Waka Kotahi NZTA reported.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at around 6.10pm this evening.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised there are lengthy delays.

Police advise that travellers delay travel or take an alternative route, if possible.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:25PM

The northbound is now CLOSED from Papakura to Takanini. Please detour via Papakura off-ramp, Beach rd, Great South Rd then back on the Takanini on-ramp. Please expect delays. ^EH pic.twitter.com/WalJthYu0y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 2, 2023



