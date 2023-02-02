Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland traffic: Serious crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, northbound lanes closed

Emergency services are attending a serious two-vehicle collision on the Southern Motorway, northbound, close to Conifer Grove.

The northbound lanes are closed, Waka Kotahi NZTA reported.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at around 6.10pm this evening.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised there are lengthy delays.

Police advise that travellers delay travel or take an alternative route, if possible.


