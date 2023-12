The crash took place at the intersection of Buckland Road and Karapiro Road at around 4:45pm.

Emergency services are responding to a four-vehicle crash in Karapiro, Waikato.

A police spokesperson said, “The crash took place at the intersection of Buckland Road and Karapiro Road at around 4:45pm.”

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”