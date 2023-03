Emergency services were called to the scene after midday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after midday.

A car caught fire in the middle of the road in Lower Hutt after a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokesperson said it happened at 12.20pm at the intersection of Whites Line East and Bells Rd in Waiwhetu.

“The road was blocked for a time while emergency services responded. No injuries are reported.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson earlier advised motorists to take alternative routes.