Car on fire corner of Somme Pd and Sydney Pl in Whanganui. Video Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a car fire on Somme Parade in Whanganui.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) attended the scene on the corner of Sydney Place with one truck just after 1pm.

Police also attended to provide traffic management.

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and the event caused no road closures or injuries.