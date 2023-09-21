Man rescued from cave in Lake Pearson, Canterbury

A man has been rescued from a cave in Lake Pearson, Canterbury with a possible broken ankle.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified of an incident on West Coast Rd, Lake Pearson at 1.53pm on Thursday.

“We currently have one rapid response unit and one ambulance on [the] scene. A helicopter from Christchurch is also en route.”

Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper told the Herald a 25-year-old man was injured inside a cave and was on his way to hospital with a possible broken ankle.