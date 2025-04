Police were called to the scene of a crash in the Waikato town of Waihi this evening. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in the Waikato town of Waihī.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the intersection of Rosemont Rd and Consols St about 8.20pm.

The road is closed, with diversions in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.