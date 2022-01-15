Emergency services at Goat Island water incident

Photo / NZME

Emergency services are attending a water incident at Goat Island in Leigh.

Police said they were called to the scene at 1.45pm this afternoon together with fire and ambulance services.

St John spokeswoman Siobhan Campbell said first responders treated two patients in minor condition at the scene who did not require transport.

Three helicopters, a first response vehicle and one ambulance were at the scene.

Other details were yet to be released, but a person at the beach told the Herald it appeared paramedics had pulled someone out of the water and was giving the person CPR.

The eyewitness said he was having a picnic with family near the beach when he heard sirens wailing and choppers flying overhead.

"It was very windy and the waves are high," he said, adding that authorities had closed the beach after the incident.

Water Safety New Zealand said this summer has been the worst for drownings since 2015.

Thirty-two people have drowned since the beginning of December - seven more than the total for all of last summer - with another two months to go before the end of the summer reporting period.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the uptick in fatalities was "unprecedented".

"This is the worst we've had the last six years."

More to come.