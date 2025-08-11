The incident happened near Brunner Mine, Taylorville. Image / Google Maps

Emergency response to fall at West Coast mine near Brunner

One person has been airlifted to hospital following reports of a fall near a defunct West Coast mine.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said staff were notified of the incident near Brunner Mine, Taylorville, at 12.38pm today.

One helicopter and one operations manager responded.

One patient, in moderate condition, has been airlifted to Greymouth Hospital.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand has two fire trucks at the scene.