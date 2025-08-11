Emergency response to fall at West Coast mine near Brunner
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
The incident happened near Brunner Mine, Taylorville. Image / Google Maps
One person has been airlifted to hospital following reports of a fall near a defunct West Coast mine.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said staff were notified of the incident near Brunner Mine, Taylorville, at 12.38pm today.
One helicopter and one operations manager responded.
One patient, in moderate
condition, has been airlifted to Greymouth Hospital.
Fire & Emergency New Zealand has two fire trucks at the scene.