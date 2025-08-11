Advertisement
Emergency response to fall at West Coast mine near Brunner

NZ Herald
The incident happened near Brunner Mine, Taylorville. Image / Google Maps

One person has been airlifted to hospital following reports of a fall near a defunct West Coast mine.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said staff were notified of the incident near Brunner Mine, Taylorville, at 12.38pm today.

One helicopter and one operations manager responded.

One patient, in moderate

