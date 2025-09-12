Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Emergency contraceptive pill shortage reported in New Zealand as Pharmac talks of supply issues

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

A shortage of emergency contraceptive pills has been reported in New Zealand, with stock unlikely to be replenished for several weeks.

The Herald understands some women have gone to the pharmacy and found none left.

One woman claimed Chemist Warehouse had run out of the pill nationwide.

Pharmac’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save