“Pharmac works hard behind the scenes to reduce the impact of supply issues on the community. We understand that supply issues can be frustrating and concerning for people who need this medicine, and for those supporting them.”

She said there has been a shortage of the emergency contraceptive pill (levonorgestrel tablets 1.5 mg) because of manufacturing and shipping delays.

“While these delays were outside of Pharmac’s direct control, we’ve been working closely with the supplier and wholesalers to manage the situation and minimise disruption.”

On Tuesday, August 26, a large shipment (equivalent to around four to five months’ supply) was released into the market.

Martin said stock is available at wholesalers for pharmacies to order.

If pharmacies do not currently have stock, they are encouraged to contact their wholesaler directly.

Chemist Warehouse has been approached for comment.

