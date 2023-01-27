Wake-up call for tree-slash operations, the baffling advice from AT ahead of Elton John concerts and a look at just how much rent has gone up across Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland councillors have slammed their own transport agency over the decision to cut train services to this weekend’s Elton John concerts at Mt Smart Stadium - saying the decision to encourage 40,000 patrons to drive is “embarrassing for the city”.

The recommendation from Auckland Transport (AT) on Facebook that people drive to this weekend’s two Elton John concerts at Mt Smart Stadium has been heavily criticised by a handful of councillors who have said it puts people in danger and sent mixed messages.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills said the situation was “monumentally frustrating, disappointing and embarrassing for the city”.

“Of course there are low passenger numbers if you don’t take into consideration that 40,000 people have to get to and from a concert,” Hills said.

While the rail network rebuild meant Penrose train station was already closed, Auckland Transport announced this week that to “take advantage of the generally low passenger numbers over the long weekend, Auckland’s rail network will be closed, meaning no trains will be running on Saturday”.

Auckland Transport said 255 free car parks would be available at two local businesses from 4pm on the day of the concerts and will be on a first-come, first-served basis while a further 506 free, non-time limited car parking would be available on streets that were within a 2km walk from Mt Smart Stadium.

Hills said one bus every 10 minutes from the city was not enough to get everyone there and he hoped Auckland Transport had asked every coach company, party bus company and every possible driver that wanted to work extra hours to arrange as many buses as possible.

He also questioned why they could not have delayed the full shutdown of the rail network until Sunday.

If you’re going to Elton John and trying to understand what this all means…



Same…



Are @AklTransport really thinking that everyone can park at Mt Smart? Or somehow all fit on buses that leave from the city ONLY once every ten mins???? https://t.co/85OPDpy3Td — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) January 26, 2023

Fellow North Shore councillor Chris Darby said the advice to drive to the concert would put people in danger.

“If 10-15,000 cars converge on Mt Smart, drivers risk finding themselves in heated contest for the very few available car parks. That number of cars combined with today’s weather makes for a dangerous local road environment for 30,000 plus pedestrian concert-goers,” Darby said.

“It does seem absurd for a transport agency that is desperately trying to move more people towards public transport, walking and cycling. There will be nowhere to park for at least 30,000 people - they may as well walk from Papatoetoe.”

Darby said he would have expected a comprehensive travel plan to have been developed by the promoter, Auckland Stadiums and Auckland Transport but he could not see any evidence of that.

Councillor for the Manurewa-Papakura Ward, which is home to Mt Smart Stadium, Angela Dalton agreed the situation was unacceptable.

“We see how the buses are put on for Eden Park so why not for Mt Smart? This shouldn’t be happening,” she said. “The logistics around Mt Smart are challenging at the best of times and this is probably the worst of times with no trains also. They should be gearing up those buses, they should have been well prepared beforehand.

She said Auckland Transport should be promoting public transport and this was sending the opposite message.

“‘Driving to the concert is recommended’ - those words should never come out of Auckland Transport’s mouth.”

Manurewa-Papakura ward’s other councillor, Daniel Newman, described it as diabolical and said a few hundred car parks was an inadequate response to consumer demand when 40,000 people were expected at each show.

“It’s a bit of an exercise in shoulder-shrugging, which is just disgraceful,” he said. “It’s impossible to save Auckland Transport from their own incompetence in the eyes of the people of Auckland when we have situations like this occurring.

“It wouldn’t have happened anywhere else in the world.”

AT should be promoting public transport use as we know transport emissions affect climate and we want Auckland to have awesome acts so people support our stadiums, we want people to eat or drink at local eateries before or after the show to support local economy. So much at stake — Jo Bartley (@jobartleynz) January 26, 2023

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward Josephine Bartley also questioned why transport options were different at Mt Smart and Eden Park.

“With Billy Joel, I got dropped off at Alexander Park, caught the special bus put on for the event which took me straight to the venue. People were never told then to drive yet rail wasn’t working either,” she wrote on Twitter.

“AT should be promoting public transport use as we know transport emissions affect climate and we want Auckland to have awesome acts so people support our stadiums, we want people to eat or drink at local eateries before or after the show to support the local economy. So much at stake.”

Dr Timothy Welch from Auckland University’s School of Architecture and Planning said it did not bode well for getting public transport usage back to pre-Covid levels.

“Auckland Transport urging Elton John concertgoers to drive or walk to Mt Smart Stadium shows that AT doesn’t have enough power over its own transport network as KiwiRail is the one closing lines and buses are contracted, says public transport expert Dr Tim Welch. Another oddity, he says, is AT encouraging people to drive considering its commitment to carbon reduction and the fact that for many concert-goers, this might be the only time they use public transportation.

Auckland Transport’s website shows buses leaving from the corner of Quay and Gore streets every 10 minutes, buses shuttling people between Ōtāhuhu and Penrose Stations every five minutes and Onehunga and Newmarket rail replacement buses operating at a 20-minute frequency until 11pm and a 30-minute frequency after that, on both days.

Today, rail replacement buses for the Southern Line will travel between Newmarket and Ōtāhuhu, stopping on Great South Rd near Penrose Station every 10 minutes from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Tomorrow Southern Line rail replacement buses will run every 20 minutes with buses for the Eastern Line, travelling between Britomart and Manukau via Ōtāhuhu, will run every hour.

Buses will run from O’Rorke Rd for as long as necessary after the concert.