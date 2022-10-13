Five arrested in Ellerslie following firearm sighting. Video / TikTok

Five arrested in Ellerslie following firearm sighting. Video / TikTok

Five young people were arrested by armed police on a busy Auckland street after one was seen with a BB gun.

Police say they responded to reports of a firearm on Ellerslie's Main Highway on Thursday afternoon and took five people into custody at the scene.

A police spokesperson said enquiries determined the weapon sighted was a BB gun and ammunition was also seized following the arrest.

A video on Tiktok shows armed police keeping their distance while having a confrontation with one of those arrested.

There are no injuries to report in relation to the incident.

Five people were arrested by armed police on Thursday evening after reports of a firearm being sighted. Photo / Supplied

All five people have been referred to Youth Aid.

A shop owner nearby said that she saw the kids shooting a BB gun outside the block of shops.

"I know the kids, I see them all the time ... they are usually very nice and well-behaved," she said.

Police told employees and owners of businesses to close their shops and stay inside while the incident was unfolding.