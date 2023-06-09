Andrew Maclennan was found to have had a sexual relationship with a teenage athlete. Photo / NZME

An elite sports trainer who taught at multiple high schools had a sexual relationship with a teenager he coached.

Andrew Maclennan was today named in Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal decision as having a relationship with a teenage athlete, who later became pregnant.

According to Maclennan’s CV posted to his website, he has worked for both the Crusaders and Canterbury rugby teams as well as the NZ women’s hockey team. He was a teacher from 1991 to 2005, but left teaching and began working as a sports coach in 2005.

The decision details how Maclennan met the 15-year-old student at an athletics camp. The then 39-year-old began coaching her over the following three months and also tutored her in maths.

The teenager’s parents later heard rumours he had allegedly engaged in relationships with young girls. Another coach raised these concerns with him.

Maclennan stopped coaching the teen at the request of the parents, but they secretly remained in touch during 2007. He told the girl she would not be able to make it in athletics without his help.

The same year they started meeting again and Maclennan coached her. The parents caught wind of this and told him to cease all contact with their daughter. He again agreed.

But by 2008, on the student’s 17th birthday, Maclennan kissed her and gave her a necklace. Later in the year they had sex, eventually seeing each other 4-5 times a week mainly during the night.

On occasion, Maclennan would pick the girl up from school, parking further down the road and telling the student to sit in the back seat to avoid being seen.

Also on occasion, the decision says Maclennan told the girl that their relationship was “ruining her chances of living a life that a teenager should live”. The teen said she would rather spend time with Maclennan.

The teen began feeling depressed and began self-harming. Maclennan told her not to tell her counsellor anything that could get him in trouble. He threatened to commit suicide.

The decision says the girl’s parents repeatedly attempted to stop the contact. They complained to Athletics New Zealand, and Maclennan met with two senior members of the organisation. He denied having sex with the teen.

In 2009, shortly before her 18th birthday, the teen discovered she was pregnant to her former coach. The pregnancy was terminated.

It wasn’t until 2013 the relationship ended, but communication continued until at least 2015.

The tribunal’s decision notes there was no intimate or personal communication before the student turned 16.

Giving evidence to the tribunal, Maclennan said he regretted the relationship with the teen, but also labelled her an anxious and demanding person.

“She sent me hundreds of text messages most days and was very difficult to shake off.”

He said she repeatedly talked about sex and asked for it. “I declined on numerous occasions.”

The tribunal said it found Maclennan’s conduct “abhorrent”.

“The fact that he has attempted to apportion blame for the relationship on [the teen] confirms his lack of self-awareness, ability to reflect on his conduct and take responsibility for his actions.”

But with Maclennan being a coach, not a “teacher for the purposes of the relevant part of the act” at the time of the relationship, the tribunal ruled it while it had no jurisdiction to pass down a penalty.

The Complaints Assessment Committee, which laid the charge before the tribunal, appealed the outcome in the District Court in November last year.

Judge Chris Tuohy ruled Maclennan had committed misconduct over a period in 2007, as well as serious misconduct in the latter months of 2008 when he was still a registered teacher.

“The maintenance of a full-scale secret sexual relationship with a much older man against the very firm wishes of her parents while she was only 17 years old, living at home and still at school was bound to result in adverse effects on [the student],” Judge Tuohy wrote in his judgment.

