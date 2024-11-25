Eliot Harmer of Hutt Valley, pictured in March 2016. He has been jailed after his partner was injured after a fire. Photo / supplied
Eliot Harmer, 53, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for accidentally setting his partner on fire.
The incident happened when Harmer was cooking cannabis oil at their home.
The victim suffered severe burns and was hospitalised for three months.
A man who accidentally set his partner on fire while cooking cannabis oil wept in court as a judge described the horrifying incident.
The victim was hospitalised for three months after suffering horrendous burns, unable to eat, talk or breathe properly for “a long period”, Judge Lawrence Hinton said today.
Eliot Harmer, 53, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to a charge of injures if death, manslaughter. The uncommon charge refers to cases where somebody causes an injury that would have resulted in a manslaughter charge if the victim died. Harmer also pleaded guilty to drug, assault, and breaching protection order charges.
According to the summary of facts, Harmer was at home in Lower Hutt with his partner in April last year as their toddler and teenage daughters slept in their bedrooms.
“You did not intend any violence towards your partner. The fact is, though, that you were reckless in terms of your manufacture.
“You threw potential for injury in her direction when she could not easily escape.”
A report into Harmer’s background showed he had a difficult childhood, suffered from mental health and literacy issues and a cannabis use disorder.
Judge Hinton said Harmer had written him a letter in which he spoke of wanting a second chance in life.
“You are very regretful for what happened. You’ve been able to reflect whilst in custody on your actions and what you need to do to improve ... I have taken that letter into account as something written from the heart.”
While he earlier gave a sentencing indication that Harmer could potentially serve a community-based sentence, he did not have an appropriate address to serve that sentence in, meaning he had to be jailed.
Judge Hinton adopted a starting point of 22 months in prison, with a two month uplift for the other charges Harmer had admitted. He allowed discounts for Harmer’s guilty plea and the personal matters referred to in his background report.
He sentenced Harmer to 13 months in prison with six months of post-release conditions.
