Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Elijah Nicholas appeals sentence for theft after taking trailer, loader and 84 beehives

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A man found out where his stolen truck was and took it back, along with 84 beehives that had been loaded on to it. He didn't return the beehives and the bees died. Photo / David Haxton

A man found out where his stolen truck was and took it back, along with 84 beehives that had been loaded on to it. He didn't return the beehives and the bees died. Photo / David Haxton

When Elijah Nicholas discovered where his stolen Hino truck was, he did not call the police.

Instead, he took two associates to the address where he knew it to be, and found it “poorly repainted with false registration plates”.

Nicholas also found it had 84 two-box beehives, containing live bees,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save