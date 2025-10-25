Over the following days the owner of the bees, trailer and loader – who was later imprisoned for receiving the stolen truck – contacted Nicholas in a bid to retrieve his property and prevent the bees from dying.
However, Nicholas did not return them. Police then contacted him on “numerous occasions” to try to get the bees back, reiterating that they could die.
“That was inevitably part of the overall offending, regardless of whether or not there was a separate charge. There is no doubt that factors in a summary of facts which aggravate offending can be taken into account, whether or not those facts were the subject of a separate charge.”
The appeal decision said the overwhelming factor for the sentencing judge was Nicholas’ actions in retaining items that did not belong to him, and continuing to hold them when asked to return them, with the knowledge the livestock could die.
“Judge Cameron did specifically turn his mind to the fact [Nicholas’] vehicle had been stolen from him, but was more influenced by the fact that there were repeated attempts to contact [Nicholas] to recover the property and prevent the bees from dying.”
Justice Wilkinson-Smith said Nicholas’ actions amounted to “vigilante action” by punishing the owner of the bees and trailer, and it was not his place to do so.
She noted the owner was sentenced to imprisonment for receiving Nicholas’ vehicle.
“Vigilante action needs to be discouraged and I find no fault with the approach taken by the sentencing judge,” she said.