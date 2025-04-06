Several Woolworths supermarkets are closed around the country after a glitch with electronic price tags. Photo / Supplied

Several Woolworths supermarkets were closed due to a glitch with electronic price tags.

Notices were stuck to front doors and security grates, saying shops were closed after a systems error.

Woolworths said it expected the issue to be fixed quickly.

A Woolworths spokesman said all shops were open by 8.30am.

He told the Herald: “We expect that the issue will be resolved quickly and the impact on our customers will be minimal.