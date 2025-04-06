Advertisement
Electronic pricing glitch hits Woolworths, stores open after delay

NZ Herald
Several Woolworths supermarkets are closed around the country after a glitch with electronic price tags. Photo / Supplied

  • Several Woolworths supermarkets were closed due to a glitch with electronic price tags.
  • Notices were stuck to front doors and security grates, saying shops were closed after a systems error.
  • Woolworths said it expected the issue to be fixed quickly.

Several Woolworths supermarkets were closed around the country after a glitch with electronic price tags this morning.

A Woolworths spokesman said all shops were open by 8.30am.

He told the Herald: “We expect that the issue will be resolved quickly and the impact on our customers will be minimal.

“In simple terms, the electronic shelf labels are currently displaying the standard shelf price of all products and not showing special prices.

“If a product is on promotion this week, our customers won’t miss out as they will be charged the promotional price at the checkout.”

Shoppers have been confronted with notices stuck on front doors and security grates of shops at Birkenhead on Auckland’s North Shore and Dinsdale and Crofton Downs in Hamilton, among others.

- More to come

