- Several Woolworths supermarkets were closed due to a glitch with electronic price tags.
- Notices were stuck to front doors and security grates, saying shops were closed after a systems error.
- Woolworths said it expected the issue to be fixed quickly.
Several Woolworths supermarkets were closed around the country after a glitch with electronic price tags this morning.
A Woolworths spokesman said all shops were open by 8.30am.
He told the Herald: “We expect that the issue will be resolved quickly and the impact on our customers will be minimal.