Most electric blankets tested in Whanganui were found to be safe. Photo / File

Most electric blankets tested in Whanganui were found to be safe. Photo / File

Whanganui saw yet another good turnout for Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) free electric blanket testing day.

Around 480 blankets were inspected last Friday.

“A majority of the blankets were brought in on the day, so we were on our feet the whole time,” Whanganui firefighter James Oxtoby said.

“At the end of the day, we only came away with two or three failed blankets, which were properly disposed of.”

Partnering with Harvey Norman Whanganui and Laser Electrical Wanganui, the local Fenz and Whanganui station team checked blankets from 9am to 3pm.

Smoke alarm and heater advice was also given, as winter is setting in.

“Home Safety were alongside us to advise customers on the proper storage and handling of blankets and give other advice,” Oxtoby said.

Laser Electrical carried out a full examination of wiring, Oxtoby said.

“They made sure there were no kinks in the cords or any damage to the internal coil system.”

Morehu Bartlett, of Laser Electrical, said the blankets were first checked over visually to see if there were any defects or cracks in the case or the wire itself.

“We put it through our machine, which tests the insulation so that the wires inside aren’t touching, which could cause a short circuit,” Bartlett said.

Fitzies Bakery fed locals and workers throughout the day.

“If someone’s blankets didn’t pass, the cords were cut and blankets were disposed of appropriately,” Oxtoby said.

“Walk-ins signed a disclaimer form first before queueing for their blanket’s visual check.”

The testing event is annual, with last year’s called off due to Covid-19 precautions. The previous event in 2021 attracted around 100 people, with more than 700 blankets being tested.

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.