Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Steve Braunias - Christopher Luxon bores himself to sleep at Newshub debate

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Focus Live: Hipkins and Luxon speak after leaders' debate

OPINION

Reader, it happened again. Last week I was the man who fell asleep on live television in the studio of the leaders’ debate filmed at TVNZ; and during Wednesday night’s debate, another

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand