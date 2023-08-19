NZ First candidate Shane Jones appears in a TikTok video singing to the tune of Journey's classic song: Don't Stop Believin'. Image / Shane Jones

Eat your heart out, Northland.

NZ First is upping its election campaign antics, with a tug at local heartstrings in a song released by candidate and veteran MP Shane Jones.

In a video posted to social networking site TikTok appealing to voters, an impassioned Jones is shown singing to the tune of American rock band Journey’s hit classic: Don’t Stop Believin’.

As his image appears in the backdrop of a Northland sky, he sings: “I took the PGF (Provincial Growth Fund), then gave the funds to our people.

“I took a billion trees and planted everywhere,” his hand sweeping across.

Pointing to himself, he continues belting out his lyrics, as he drags out some of the words: “Croatian-Māori, from Awanui.

“I’m back and making Northland great again,” he sings, eyes closed.

As the drums get louder, Jones belts it out: “Shane Jones - believin’!

“Taking Far North to the ceiling,” he sings, pointing skywards.

“Put the K back in the iwi.”

He ends with a powerful: “Oh yeah!”

The symbolism was not lost on viewers who appreciated Jones hovering above the angelic Northern Wairoa River, near Dargaville, as though he himself were an angel sent from above.

By midday, the video had been shared 120 times, reeled in 242 hearts and a whole lot of comments - many supportive.

“Brilliant,” one person simply wrote.

“Awesome Shane! A man of many talents,” another said.

Others were more critical of the politician’s singing abilities, but still found the funny side.

“Bit of autotune could’ve [made it] better. Can’t wait to see you at Spark Arena,” one person laughed.

“Need some skux...TikTok dance moves, matua,” another said.

“If you promise to never sing again, I’ll vote for you.”

Jones and NZ First are hoping to get back into Parliament by running a two-tick campaign in the Northland seat.

NZ First Party leader Winston Peters described him earlier this year as a Harvard-educated nationalist who also knew a thing or two about milking cows.

“Born and bred in Northland, he is a nationalist who understands with great audacity the importance of the providences, the need to grow provincial wealth and employment - thereby uplifting the economic future of so many people living here and who choose to make Northland their home,” Peters said.

Whether or not the singing has helped Jones’s campaign will be known come election time in mid-October.