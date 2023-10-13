Rotorua and Waiariki candidates.

They’re door-knocking their last residents, waving their final signs, taking down their hoardings and thanking their volunteers and supporters. To mark the end of the election campaign, the Rotorua Daily Post invited candidates of the Rotorua and Waiaraki electorates to send in a photo of how they are wrapping up.





Kariana Black-Vercoe - NewZeal, Rotorua

Kariana Black-Vercoe, front, with Mary Attwater, left, Theresa Kean, Angela Wepa, and Eva Kaitapu visit the olive tree gifted to Te Arawa by Israeli Ambassador Ran Yaakoby in 2021 to pray for peace in Israel and the world.





Todd McClay - National, Rotorua

Todd McClay says more than 150 supporters welcomed National Party leader Christopher Luxon to Rotorua with the Back on Track bus as it completes its national tour.





Jonathan Naera - Independent, Rotorua

Jonathan Naera says he was up with the sun warming up, doing laundry and feeling thankful for his campaign helpers and supporters.





Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Te Pāti Māori, Rotorua

Donna Rae Raukawa Doughty, left, Bella Moke, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait and Carolyn Bidois wrapping up the campaign.





Ben Sandford - Labour, Rotorua

Ben Sandford got off work early this week to do a bit more door-knocking and chatting with locals.





Rawiri Waititi - Te Pati Māori, Waiariki

Rawiri Waititi and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait getting the voting message out.



