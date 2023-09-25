Julie Anne Genter, Fleur Fitzsimons and Karuna Muthu. Photo / Newstalk ZB

Rongotai candidates Fleur Fitzsimons (Labour), Julie Anne Genter (Greens) and Karuna Muthu (National) are going head-to-head this morning on Wellington Mornings with Nick Mills.

The trio are all contesting the Wellington electorate which has been held by Labour since 1995. Muthu told Mills he thinks Rongotai is “turning blue”.

“I represent the underdog and Kiwis love to support the underdog,” he said.

Genter wasn’t so convinced, saying former National candidate Chris Finlayson always said if he won the electorate he would “immediately demand a recount”.

Listen to the panel below

The panel discussed Rongotai-specific issues, such as a second Mt Vic tunnel and light rail with Fitzsimons admitting that while the plan for Let’s Get Wellington Moving was solid “the execution has been poor”.

“We will bring the tunnel forward, we will bring mass transit forward, what people like about the things they find when they travel overseas are in the plans.”

Muthu said “ideological projects” have damaged Wellington, with little being achieved by Let’s Get Wellington Moving aside from a pedestrian crossing on State Highway 1.

“We will start the new tunnel in our first term – rather than talking about shiny new light rail we should concentrate on the bus services – we used to have the best buses and they were devastated by an ideological project. People should be able to depend on reliable frequent buses to get where they need to be. I have a disabled child, I can’t take her on a bus – we need other options as well.”

Genter admitted the buses have been in a “dire state” but said it was due to the years of mismanagement by National.

“I’ve been advocating for better public transport for the entire time I have been in politics.”

All three candidates agreed that the cost-of-living crisis was the biggest issue for constituents. Fitzsimons said Labour has already introduced several measures to battle the rising prices including increasing benefits, removing prescription fees and giving half-price or free public transport to younger New Zealanders.

“It’s not perfect, we have more to do, and we know going into this election we can’t just defend everything we have done and that’s why we’re going to introduce free dental for those under 30s, remove GST from fresh fruit and vegetables.”

Muthu said he knew people were hurting.

“National has a plan to rebuild the economy. We will stop wasteful spending and get the books back in order....its hurting middle New Zealanders and everyone is paying the price.”

Genter said the cost-of-living crisis is tied in with climate change, and you can’t fight one without the other.

“That will continue to hammer us. The Greens have a plan that will really go to the heart of what is affecting pollution and climate change. We can stop out-of-control growth in house prices and especially rents – we want rent controls introduced immediately while we control the supply of housing.

“We have to fight cost of living in an equitable way.”

Questioned on the Shelly Bay housing development being scrapped, and the land being bought by Sir Peter Jackson, all three agreed again that Wellington needs more houses.

The development would have supplied Wellington with 350 more homes, but now Jackson has bought the land he and his wife Dame Fran Walsh will focus on restoring its natural beauty.

Fitzsimons said Wellington has “an unfortunate history of opposing things”.

“I am concerned we do need more houses and urgently.”

Genter said she was also disappointed, as the development would have also seen electric ferries from Miramar being used.

“I hope the Government steps up to build more homes and to repair the Miramar wharf for ferries to use.”

Muthu agreed Wellington “undoubtedly” needs more housing.

“While I was door knocking in Newtown I found quite a few council homes empty so the Government needs to step up and provide answers.”

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







