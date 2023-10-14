NZ First's Shane Jones says a karakia before dinner is served at The Duke of Marlborough in Russell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ First's Shane Jones says a karakia before dinner is served at The Duke of Marlborough in Russell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The six-week election campaign has come to an end as tonight we find out who has won the race for the Whangārei, Te Tai Tōkerau, and Northland electorates.

In the 2020 general election, all three of the region’s electorates were won by Labour. To find out what this year will hold join the Advocate from 7pm for live updates and results.

Northland

7.51pm - As National leads the party vote, Northland Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime appeared both optimistic and cautious.

“I don’t take anything for granted, given that Northland has traditionally been National until 2020.”

After her party won by a narrow margin of 163 votes, she liked to be realistic.

“That said, I have given everything I had in me and there’s nothing left in my tank this evening.

“I’m really proud of the way I have represented and held myself during this campaign which personally hasn’t been an easy one.”

7.30pm - NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones welcomed guests to dinner saying “we are about to demonstrate the crayfish is not an endangered species here in Northland”.

Pointing to early poll results, he warned of the danger of being carried away by statistics but said “they are reflecting what our leader Winston Peters and the pollsters have been saying”.

NZ First's Shane Jones says a karakia before dinner is served at The Duke of Marlborough in Russell. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With 12.3 per cent of the votes counted, Jones’ 1831 sits behind Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime, who has 2413 votes, and front runner Grant McCallum of National leading with 4614.

7.15pm - Early results show National’s Grant McCallum 1311 votes ahead of Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime. McCallum is ahead with 3078 votes to Prime’s 1767. Trailing in third is NZ First’s Shane Jones with 1251 votes. The next highest candidate is Democracy NZ’s Matt King, who has 479. Currently, 6.3 per cent of votes have been counted.

7pm - The Duke of Marlborough in Russell is decked out in black, white and gold balloons and bunting as NZ First candidates gather to see tonight’s results play out.

Among them is Shane Jones who will be vying for a different result from the 2020 general election when he finished third in the Northland electorate behind front runner Willow-Jean Prime of Labour, and National’s Matt King.

NZ First's Shane Jones with wife Dorothy (Dot) Pumihi at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell. Photo / Mike Cunningham

Long-time Labour MP Dover Samuels, anticipating the result this evening, said it spoke to New Zealanders response to the campaign waged by the two major parties, Labour and National.

”I’ve seen crap thrown around in my years of politics but I’ve never seen it like this. I think what we will see tonight is a reflection of ordinary New Zealanders who can see through all this sewage that has come out - unprecedented in my view.”

Samuels said it was the first true MMP election in which New Zealanders had turned their back on the major parties with a slew of political offerings from the minor parties.

”They (Labour and National) have to acknowledge not all New Zealanders politics are the same.”

Hon. Dover Samuels and Dr Roz Sorensen at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell where NZ First is based on election night. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Among the guests was Eldon Park, 50, from Awarua, south of Kaikohe. He said he wasn’t someone inclined to political events but was drawn by efforts of NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones to direct funding into Kaikohe to develop employment and build infrastructure, such as the new town’s dam.

Park said NZ First’s support of the forestry industry - the sector in which he worked - was also a strong motivator.

”Just a change,” he said when asked what he wanted. “The country needs to change. We have to get away from this tribalism as Māori.”

NZ First guests tonight will be entertained by a live band and dine on pork belly and beef brisket cooked in a hāngi with a smorgasbord of fresh seafood. Nine chefs are at work in the kitchens preparing what NZ First is hoping will be a victory feast.

To the southwest in Haruru, Greens candidate Reina Penney said she was feeling excited but tired after campaigning in such a large electorate.

Northland Greens candidate Reina Penney and husband Shane Penney. Photo / Jenny Ling

Act’s Northland candidate Mark Cameron is at the Maritime Room in Auckland with the remainder of the party.

Cameron said he has been busy on the campaign trail and is “feeling good” going into this evening despite a badly-timed chest infection.





Whangārei

7.50pm - The happy mood in the Whangārei Club where National’s Dr Shane Reti is based tonight was in stark contrast to the 2020 election where the lead in the electorate race went back and forwards between Reti and Labour’s Dr Emily Henderson.

However, Reti finished the 2020 election night with 164 more votes but that was later overturned when special votes were counted and Henderson took the seat in the red wave that swept the country with a final majority of 431.

The National supporters were keeping a keen eye on the television as results started to come through and there was excitement as the early results showed National winning 40 per cent of the vote across the country.

7.45pm - NZ First Whangārei candidate Gavin Benney is with family down the line as he watches the results roll in.

Benney felt “really comfortable with the whole thing” despite it being his first election rodeo.

”I’m not nervous at all,” he said.

Benney was “really happy” with how the campaign has gone the last few months and thinks he has a “good chance” of grabbing the Whangārei electorate seat.

”But what happens, happens, what will be will be.”

He pointed out that he has been “in enough situations to know” that “you do what you can” and the rest just happens. When the Advocate said they would be back in touch throughout the evening, he spiritedly remarked: “I hope you can give me a call later on to say congratulations”.

7.40pm - Scores of Labour supporters have gathered at an upstairs room at Dickens Inn, which is adorned with red decorations.

Campaign manager Dr Emily Henderson thanked Northland Labour candidate Willow-Jean Prime and Whangārei candidate Angie Warren-Clarke for their hardwork.

”This night is all about having fun and celebrating the work we had to do in the last six weeks where we had to slog our guts out.”

Labour's Angie Warren-Clark with Northland candidate Willow-Jean Prime and former MP for Whangārei Dr Emily Henderson. Photo / Tania Whyte

7.36pm - There was an ebullient mood at the Whangārei Club where National Party candidate Dr Shane Reti was holding his election night party. A happy crowd was at the club with Reti and many of the party’s long-standing members in attendance.

Former Northland Regional Council chairman Bill Shepherd talks with Dr Shane Reti, and Don Hutchinson. Photo / Tania Whyte

As the polls closed at 7pm, Reti said he was “quietly confident” the results would fall in his and the party’s favour.

“I’m quietly confident that New Zealand is ready to make a choice and it will be about two things. That they want a National-led government and that this electorate wants a National MP again to represent them and lead their concerns into Parliament.”

This is Reti’s fourth campaign - he won the first two before being unexpectedly voted out in 2020 as newcomer, Labour’s Emily Henderson, won the seat for the first time since the 1980′s.

He said it doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s always hard with a lot of hard work needed. But when you’ve got the wind behind you - like when I’m walking up Bank St and cars are tooting or I’m at Tikipunga market and the security guards are giving me the thumbs up - that makes it a bit easier.

“Those are an affirmation that they want me as their MP again,” Reti said.

Reti’s predecessor as National MP for Whangārei Phil Heatley, and his wife Jenny, were also at the election night party.

7.30pm - Whangārei Greens candidate Rick Bazeley said he was feeling positive that the party has “run a great campaign”. Bazeley was Whangārei Greens candidate in 2011, when he received 10 per cent of the vote.

He said this time round he was “hoping to match what we do nationally.”

Whangārei Greens candidate Rick Bazeley with his partner Mehrzad Zamanpour. Photo / Jenny Ling

7.20pm - With 5.1 per cent of the votes counted, National’s Dr Shane Reti is strides ahead of his closest competition thus far Angie Warren-Clark from Labour. Reti leads 1888 votes to Warren-Clark’s 909.

7pm - National’s Dr Shane Reti is joined by supporters at the Whangārei Club on Rust Ave.

National's Dr Shane Reti with Stephanie McMillian. Photo / Tania Whyte





Te Tai Tōkerau

7.56pm - A slim 17 votes separates Labour’s Kelvin Davis and Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi for the electorate’s top spot. Currently, Davis is clinging to the lead.

He previously told media he would retire from politics if he lost the seat. The deputy Labour leader has held the Te Tai Tokerau seat since 2014 when he won the seat from Mana leader Hone Harawira by a margin of 743.

So far, 15.9 per cent of the votes have been counted. However, Labour has a strong lead in the party vote with 46.06 per cent compared to Te Pāti Māori’s 26.81 per cent.

7.25pm - Te Pāti Māori’s Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi leads Labour’s Kelvin Davis in the race for Te Tai Tōkerau by 979 votes. Kapa-Kīngi has 840 to Davis’ 746. Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon sits in third place with 261. However, only 4.4 per cent of the votes have been counted.

7.15pm - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Te Tai Tōkerau candidate Maki Herbert has been leading the party during this year’s election campaign alongside Michael Appleby. Herbert is watching the election results live from home with friends in Mangamuka.

She is going into the evening open minded and said she hoped “everyone’s made their choices no matter what they are.”

7pm - Around 50 people had made their way to PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru to support Green Party members Hūhana Lyndon, Rick Bazeley and Reina Penney, who are standing for Te Tai Tōkerau, Whangārei, and Northland electorates.

Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon (second from left) with supporters from Ngatiwai Kaumātua Kapa Haka group who will perform later in the evening. Photo / Jenny Ling

Green Party member Hūhana Lyndon with daughter Keakealani Seve at PhatHouse Brewing in Haruru. Photo / Jenny Ling

Lyndon, who is wearing a moonboot after straining her ankle, felt nervous “in terms of what might be the outcome” but confident overall.

“We’re set to have the largest Green caucus,” she said.

Te Pāti Māori candidate for Te Tai Tōkerau electorate Mariameno Kapa-Kingi will be watching the election results live at Whangārei Terenga Pararoa Marae this evening. She is joined by volunteers, promoters, fundraisers, whānau and kaumātua who have supported Te Pāti Māori throughout this year’s campaign.



