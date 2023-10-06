Election 2023: Labour leader Chris Hipkins dances with Auckland voters

Labour leader Chris Hipkins walking through a guard of honour in South Auckland. Photo / Adam Pearse

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has started a busy day of campaigning with a bang, visiting an exuberant team of supporters in South Auckland for some sign-waving and even some shimmying.

Prior to the PM’s arrival to the base of Panmure-Ōtāhuhu candidate Jenny Salesa in Ōtara, there was a vibrant dance circle in play with several Labour candidates from various Auckland electorates showing off their moves.

Botany candidate Kharag Singh was a fan favourite, as was Tāmaki Makaurau candidate Peeni Henare as he pulled a massive pūkana.

All candidates in attendance were convinced to have their time in the circle, apart from Willie Jackson, who was conveniently away when his name was called.

Hipkins arrived to raucous applause and walked through a guard of honour as he doled out handshakes and hugs.

With mic in hand, Salesa told Hipkins and the crowd how her campaign team had knocked on “every door in the electorate” and said most people were loyal to Labour.

Hipkins cut a positive and energised figure, an impressive effort given he was only one day out of Covid isolation after experiencing his second infection.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins welcomed by Labour candidates, shaking hands with Takanini candidate Dr Anae Neru Leavasa. Photo / Adam Pearse

Addressing the crowd, Hipkins was optimistic about next weekend’s election result, saying he expected to surprise people.

”I think the mood out there has changed in the last couple of days,” Hipkins said to loud cheers.

As dancing was a common theme of the event, Hipkins was repeatedly questioned by journalists whether he would join in.

The Labour leader gave a little shimmy as he walked with supporters to a nearby intersection for some sign-waving.

The dance circle of Labour supporters and candidates. Photo / Adam Pearse

It was understood Labour’s strategy this week was to shore up its support in Labour strongholds.

The party was very popular with passing traffic. There was no obvious opposition from commuters, who weren’t afraid to test out their car horns.

”[It’s] good for the soul,” Hipkins said when asked if he was enjoying being in Ōtara.

Many of today’s events were geared towards thanking party supporters for their efforts so far and encouraging them to put in another big push for the last week of voting.

The latest Herald Poll of Polls has Labour sitting at 26.8 per cent, the Greens at 12.3 per cent and Te Pāti Māori at 2.8 per cent.

National is at 35.8 per cent and Act at 10.6 per cent - meaning for a National/Act Government they would need the support of Winston Peters’ NZ First - as would the bloc of Labour, Te Pāti Māori and the Greens.

However, the margins remain narrow. If NZ First just misses out on hitting 5 per cent, Act and National could comfortably form a government. If the result is close, voters may not find out who the government will be until after the final vote count on November 3.

Despite a small uptick for Labour in some polls, with just a week to go Labour’s only apparent chance at reclaiming the government benches would also require NZ First.

In the poll of polls, there is now zero probability of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori being able to form a government on election night – but a 63.5 per cent chance once NZ First is added.



