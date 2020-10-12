Election 2020: National Party leader Judith Collins hits Wellington in final week sprint

National Party leader Judith Collins is set to make a transport related announcement in Wellington today as she continues the final week sprint around the country.

Collins will visit northern Wellington to make the announcement, which relates to Wellington transport. She will then travel to Waikanae for a public meeting with National's Ōtaki candidate Tim Costley.

Collins is spending much of this week popping in to bolster the campaigns of the local candidates as she continues her bid to lift National's vote and tries to raise uncertainty about Labour's tax plans.

The Ōtaki seat has swung in the past - Labour held it between 1996 and 2005 but National's Nathan Guy won it in 2008 and held it until his decision to leave politics this election.

Although Guy had a majority of about 6000 votes in 2017, new candidate Tim Costley could struggle to keep that margin after the slump in National's polling and rise in Labour's.

Labour's candidate is Teresa Ngobi, who was born and raised in Levin and has worked in the social and community sector.

Transport is a major issue in the area, including the potential extension of the "Road of National Significance" National has started, and Transmission Gully which has been fraught with delays and budget increases.