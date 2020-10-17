Election 2020: Is Kelvin Davis' election night speech the world's worst political speech?

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis' rhyming speech last night did not go down well, with Kiwis online describing it as "despicable", "ungracious" and "disgusting".

Speaking at the Labour election headquarters, minutes before Jacinda Ardern took the stage, Davis recited a confusing, nursery-rhyme type speech, hailing "whaea Jacinda" and slamming defeated National leader Judith Collins.

Whereas politicians usually try to stay gracious, in victory and in defeat, Davis - who will likely take up the role of deputy Prime Minister, chose to go down a slightly different route, by ridiculing his opponent.

Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis comes on stage to deliver a victory speech (entirely in rhyming verse) after the party's historic election win. Photo / Getty Images

"Then someone yelled my husband's from Samoa so 'Talofa'," Davis recited to the crowd at the party.

"Oh I'll be the leader, old Judy from the back, I've waited twenty years for this moment, I'll get us back on track," he continued.

Referring to the "blue taniwha", he credited "whaea Jacinda" for bringing the country back to light, after spending a few verses mocking the National Party's tumultuous few months and changes in leadership.

While the speech was received with applause in the house, online the reception wasn't as warm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who last night secured another term, has hinted that, as deputy leader of the Labour Party, Kelvin Davis is likely to become deputy Prime Minister.

New Zealanders from all sides of the political spectrum criticised Davis for being "unkind" and called his poem "dopey" and "ill-advised", with "no humility, no mana".

So many questions after last night After Labour’s have massive win.

Wonder how many of the new labour MP’s will be one termers? Did Kelvin Davis manage to lose Deputy role, with dopey, ill advised poem?

Did aliens sabotage Billy TK and Advance NZ? #NZElection2020 #nzpol — Richard Dryden (@brekkydude) October 17, 2020

Someone always has to bring the cringe on election night and Kelvin Davis performed that role admirably #nzpol #Decision2020 — deepest thinker (@BowlingShane) October 17, 2020

There was an MP, Kelvin Davis

Who decided that he would enslave us

With a "poem" of rhyme

That took way too much time

And had us all praying "GOD, SAVE US!"#NZElection2020 — Sam Smith (@ReelBigSmith) October 17, 2020

@nzlabour cannot galvanise all of NZ if Kelvin Davis stays on as deputy. Such an arrogant, nasty speech. No humility, no mana #nzpol — Andy Smith (@andysmithchch) October 17, 2020

Kelvin Davis gave a very strong speech in favour of a Greens deputy PM tonight. https://t.co/7qjcB1W4lC — David Capie (@davidcapie) October 17, 2020

Reaction to Davis' speech was fairly unanimous in that he forgot Ardern's request for people to "be kind" - or he just couldn't think of something that rhymed with it.