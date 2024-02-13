Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

An elderly woman flipped her car on to its roof and was left trapped after a crash in South Dunedin early this morning.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said emergency services responded to a crash in Oxford St today at 6am.

A 75-year-old woman driving a Mazda Demio struck the rear of another vehicle, flipping her own vehicle on to its roof, leaving her trapped inside her car.

There was no reported injuries at the scene, but she was transported to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John for assessment, Lee said.

The road was blocked but was cleared a short time later.

Last night at 6.50pm, police were called to a different crash at the intersection of Burlington St and Queens Gardens.

A 19-year-old woman travelling north through the intersection failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another vehicle travelling through the intersection on the green light, pushing it into the traffic lights.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene, Lee said.

Police requested St John’s attendance but were advised there were no units available to attend.

There were no significant injuries, but one person was in pain.

Both occupants of each vehicle were advised to take themselves to Dunedin Hospital, Lee said.

Traffic management was at the scene until the scene was cleared and the traffic light was able to be fixed.

