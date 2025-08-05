The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

Elderly woman dies in hospital after being struck by bus in Onehunga, Auckland

An elderly woman has died a day after being struck by a bus on an Auckland street.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Gear said they were called to an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian on Church St in Onehunga shortly before 11.30am on Monday.

The woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died yesterday afternoon.

“Police extend our sympathies to her family and our thoughts are with them,” Gear said.