Elderly woman dies in hospital after being struck by bus in Onehunga, Auckland
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
An elderly woman has died a day after being struck by a bus on an Auckland street.
Detective Sergeant Wayne Gear said they were called to an incident involving a bus and a pedestrian on Church St in Onehunga shortly before 11.30am on Monday.
The woman in her
80s was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died yesterday afternoon.
“Police extend our sympathies to her family and our thoughts are with them,” Gear said.