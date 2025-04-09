“While challenging this man to leave the property she was pushed aside and the offender fled.”

Police said jewellery belonging to the woman was taken during the break-in.

On the night of the incident, police responded to a 111 call and forensic staff also attended the address.

“From there, our inquiries have progressed, identifying a person of interest leading us to his doorstep this morning,” Christoffersen said.

“This would be frightening for anyone in the community to experience and the victim took great courage that evening.

“We have spoken to her today and she is relieved at this outcome.”

Police charged a 26-year-old Papatoetoe man with burglary and aggravated assault.

He has also been charged with two burglaries in Papatoetoe and Remuera earlier in March.

Christoffersen said the man had been remanded in custody to reappear in August.

“Police continue to actively target burglary offenders every single day, and we continue to ask members of the public to report any instances of suspicious behaviour in a timely manner.”

