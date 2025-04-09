Advertisement
Elderly woman assaulted in Auckland home invasion, police praise victim’s courage

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • An elderly woman confronted a burglar during a late-night break-in at her Auckland home.
  • Police arrested a 26-year-old Papatoetoe man, charging him with burglary and aggravated assault.
  • Inspector Dave Christoffersen praised the woman’s courage and urged the public to report suspicious behaviour.

A plucky elderly woman challenged her alleged attacker after she woke up during a late-night home invasion.

Police said the woman confronted a 26-year-old intruder after being roused from her sleep, only to be pushed aside.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen commended the bravery of the householder after a Papatoetoe home was broken into late on March 28.

“The elderly victim was sleeping and was woken by the offender and, in the process, she disturbed his offending.

“While challenging this man to leave the property she was pushed aside and the offender fled.”

Police said jewellery belonging to the woman was taken during the break-in.

On the night of the incident, police responded to a 111 call and forensic staff also attended the address.

“From there, our inquiries have progressed, identifying a person of interest leading us to his doorstep this morning,” Christoffersen said.

“This would be frightening for anyone in the community to experience and the victim took great courage that evening.

“We have spoken to her today and she is relieved at this outcome.”

Police charged a 26-year-old Papatoetoe man with burglary and aggravated assault.

He has also been charged with two burglaries in Papatoetoe and Remuera earlier in March.

Christoffersen said the man had been remanded in custody to reappear in August.

“Police continue to actively target burglary offenders every single day, and we continue to ask members of the public to report any instances of suspicious behaviour in a timely manner.”

