- An elderly woman confronted a burglar during a late-night break-in at her Auckland home.
- Police arrested a 26-year-old Papatoetoe man, charging him with burglary and aggravated assault.
- Inspector Dave Christoffersen praised the woman’s courage and urged the public to report suspicious behaviour.
A plucky elderly woman challenged her alleged attacker after she woke up during a late-night home invasion.
Police said the woman confronted a 26-year-old intruder after being roused from her sleep, only to be pushed aside.
Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen commended the bravery of the householder after a Papatoetoe home was broken into late on March 28.
“The elderly victim was sleeping and was woken by the offender and, in the process, she disturbed his offending.