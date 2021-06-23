Elderly Warkworth car crash victim dies four days after accident

A rescue helicopter flew the critically-injured man to hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

An elderly man has died four days after he was involved in a serious crash with a truck in Warkworth, north of Auckland.

Police confirmed today an 83-year-old who was involved in a crash on Saturday lunchtime had not survived his injuries.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, which occurred near the intersection of SH1 and Wech Drive.

But he died in hospital yesterday as a result of his injuries, said a spokesperson.

A rescue helicopter flew the critically-injured man to hospital. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

State Highway 1 north of Auckland was closed after the truck crash that left the man critically injured.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.