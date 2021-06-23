Elderly Warkworth car crash victim dies four days after accident

An elderly man has died four days after he was involved in a serious crash with a truck in Warkworth, north of Auckland.
Police confirmed today an 83-year-old who was involved in a crash on Saturday lunchtime had not survived his injuries.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, which occurred near the intersection of SH1 and Wech Drive.
Read More
- Man critically injured in crash, SH1 north of Auckland temporarily closed - NZ Herald
- One dead in crash near Puhoi, motorists warned to expect long delays - NZ Herald
- Warkworth playground car crash: 'It's a miracle nobody else died' - NZ Herald
- One dead in crash south of Warkworth, SH1 reopens - NZ Herald
But he died in hospital yesterday as a result of his injuries, said a spokesperson.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
State Highway 1 north of Auckland was closed after the truck crash that left the man critically injured.
An investigation into the crash was ongoing.